Those who crave fried chicken from Hot Chicken Takeover will have to wait out the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced it would close its restaurants at 4198 Worth Ave. in the Easton Gateway and at 4203 N. High St. in Clintonville at 3 p.m. Monday, March 23.

The location in the North Market already had closed March 20.

“Shutting down our kitchens is the only way we can ensure the safety of the people we care about most, and right now, that’s all that truly matters," owner Joe DeLoss said in a news release. "This global health crisis is a lot bigger than fried chicken, and we’re committed to doing our part so we can come back together stronger than before."

The closures followed the stay-at-home order issued March 22 by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton. The order asked residents to limit unnecessary interactions, travel and activities until April 6.

“We took time to reflect on the role our business plays in upholding this order and Hot Chicken Takeover’s responsibility in combating COVID-19," DeLoss said.

For more information, go to hotchickentakeover.com.

