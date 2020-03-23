The McCune Bloc, 51 N. High St., was built by Jonas M. McCune and completed in 1878.

McCune, who moved from Vermont in 1841, started as a hardware clerk and formed several partnerships, eventually retiring quite wealthy in 1890.

Many of the building's rear offices and storage rooms were destroyed in a fire Feb. 10, 1892.

Water used to douse the flames made the foundation unstable, and parts of the second and third floors collapsed. The building was demolished in March 1915.

The Citizens apartment building stands there today.