The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said $1,000 in cash was stolen during a robbery on the 2800 block of Griffin Drive in Lewis Center.

The incident was reported at 9:43 a.m. Feb. 25.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* Several shoplifting incidents from Lewis Center stores were reported in late February and early March.

Reports said merchandise valued at $715 was stolen from a business on the 9000 block of Columbus Pike, reported at 5:09 p.m. March 9.

Clothing valued at $50 was stolen from a business on the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue, reported at 5:31 p.m. March 13.

Clothing worth $20 was stolen from a business on the 100 block of Neverland Drive, reported at 3:44 p.m. March 12.

Items valued at $149 were stolen from a business on the 8600 block of Columbus Pike, reported at 12:08 p.m. Feb. 29.

Unknown items were stolen from a business on the 8600 block of Columbus Pike, reported at 4:27 p.m. March 1.

A purse and other items, together worth $156, were stolen from a business on the 9000 block of Columbus Pike, reported at 1:49 p.m., Feb. 25.

In addition, items worth $383 were stolen from a business on the 3900 block of West Powell Road in Liberty Township, reported at 8:10 p.m. March 10.

* Gift cards valued at $900 were reportedly stolen from the 9900 block of Kingston Circle in Powell in a theft reported at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 27.

Powell

* The Powell Police Department said a wallet and keys were stolen from the 3400 block of Sawmill Drive, reported at 7:42 p.m. March 10.