Police officers arrested a 36-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on multiple charges after responding to a report of an overdose at an apartment on the 6900 block of East Main Street at 1:01 p.m. March 11.

According to reports, officers charged the woman with possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering children.

In other recent Reynoldsburg reports:

* Officers issued a mayor's-court summons to a 19-year-old Pickerington man at 1:38 a.m. March 12 on charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia after investigating a suspicious car on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 30-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence, assault and endangering children after a juvenile complaint was received at 8:17 a.m. March 10 at a school on Epworth Avenue.

* A 56-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges after officers responded to a residence on the 6300 block of Roselawn Avenue at 10:33 a.m. March 9.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested at 4:22 p.m. March 9 on charges of robbery and falsification after officers were called to a theft at an electronics store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A business on the 1300 block of Brice Road reported an unknown person tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at 5:10 p.m. March 7.

However, the employee did not accept it. A suspect description was not available.

* Officers issued a mayor's-court summons to a 19-year-old Reynoldsburg man after officers were called at 4:48 p.m. March 7 to an apartment on the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive on a complaint of animals running at large.

* A 21-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 6:17 p.m. March 7 at an address on the 2100 block of Commons Road South.

* A 57-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on criminal-trespass charges after officers responded to a pizza restaurant on the 6700 block of East Main Street at 7:50 p.m. March 6.