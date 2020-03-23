Those looking for deals at Delaware County's outlet mall may have to wait until the COVID-19 coronavirus blows over.

A press release from Tanger Outlets said, based on the guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine’s order for the closing of all nonessential retail establishments, Tanger Outlets Columbus has asked its tenants to comply by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23.

The mall, 400 S. Wilson Road, off Interstate 71 west of Sunbury, previously had cut its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The shutdown also applies to Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville in Fayette County.

Mall officials will continue to monitor developments and communicate changes as they occur, as well as maintain a center team and security presence at each site, according to the press release.

Retailers still will be permitted to schedule deliveries and access stores as needed.

