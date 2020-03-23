The city of Whitehall, in an effort to head off any would-be criminals who might take advantage of shuttered storefronts, will enact a citywide curfew, effective immediately.

The curfew runs from midnight to 6 a.m. daily -- and police will be watching, city leaders said.

“There are some unscrupulous people who take advantage in a crisis,” Whitehall Mayor Kim Maggard said Monday, March 23, immediately after she ordered the citywide curfew.

>> Read the proclamation. <<

Maggard’s order was allowed under her powers after declaring a state of emergency March 16 in Whitehall.

Whitehall’s city charter grants the mayor the ability to declare an emergency without City Council’s authorization, said Megan Meyer, public affairs manager for the city.

Following the stay-at-home mandate Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered March 22, which becomes effective at 11:59 p.m. March 23, Maggard said she and Whitehall police Chief Mike Crispen decided an additional, local measure was needed.

DeWine’s stay-at-home order, the latest in a series of sweeping statewide actions and orders meant to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, has exceptions that include trips to the grocery store, pharmacy and other essential destinations and purposes.

It also includes an exception for outdoor recreational activities such as walking a pet or jogging -- but Whitehall officials do not see the need to exercise outdoors in the dead of night.

“The outdoor-activity exception (in DeWine’s stay-at-home order) is a kind of free-for-all,” Crispen said.

While outdoor activity is essential, it does not need to “occur at 2 a.m. at Town and Country (Shopping Center),” Crispen said.

During the curfew, Whitehall police will not stop people solely to inquire about destinations, Crispen said. When interaction does occur, it is intended to be educational about DeWine’s stay-at-home order and Whitehall’s local curfew, he said.

“Our goal is to explain and educate," he said. "Enforcement is our last desire."

But Crispen added arrests of those found outdoors during the curfew isn't off the table if their purpose does not fit into the exemptions in DeWine’s order.

Officers have been instructed to use “common sense” in identifying “what doesn’t look right” during the hours of curfew, Crispen said, during which more officers will be on the streets.

Vacations and off-time of patrol officers were rearranged to “flood the city” with officers, he said.

The curfew policy is less aimed at enforcing social distancing as it is to prevent individuals or small groups from being outdoors overnight under the auspices of recreation, Crispen said.

“The curfew is meant to limit suspicious activity at night (and) protect property,” Maggard said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvoDeveloping ...