Whitehall police arrested a 13-year-old girl for possession of a weapon in a school-safety zone after she reportedly was found with a knife at 11:35 a.m. March 13 at Rosemore Middle School, 4800 Langley Ave.

An 8-inch folding knife was recovered, according to reports.

No further information was available and the incident remains under investigation, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 42-year-old man for obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse and resisting arrest after police responded to a report of a disturbance at 5:45 p.m. March 16 on the 100 block of Little Flower Lane.

The man has no permanent address, according to reports.

A glass crack pipe allegedly was recovered at the scene.

The nature of the disturbance was not described in police reports.

* Police arrested a 41-year-old man on three outstanding warrants after police responded to a call of a burglary in progress at 12:45 p.m. March 15 on the 600 block of Elaine Road.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a moving van parked in front of a residence "with several people on board."

The residence at the address is vacant and boarded up, according to reports.

Police observed four people walking away from the van, and upon questioning, it was determined that one man had three felony warrants for probation violation.

The man was arrested and transported to the Franklin County jail.

* Police arrested a 32-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant after responding to a call of a burglary in progress at 1:05 p.m. March 18 on the 100 block of Saint Christopher Lane.

A caller told police someone had crawled into the residence through an open window.

Upon further questioning of those inside the residence, police learned the woman -- who told police she had been staying at the residence with her boyfriend -- had multiple felony warrants through the Franklin and Fairfield county sheriff's offices, reports said.

She was arrested and transported to the Franklin County jail.

* Thefts were reported at 8:15 a.m. March 13 on the 400 block of South Yearling Road; at 4:45 p.m. March 13 on the 3800 block of Kenard Court; at 2:10 p.m. March 14 on the 1000 block of Bernhard Road; at 1:40 p.m. March 15 on the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 12:20 p.m. March 16 on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 8:50 p.m. March 16 on the first block of Pinewood Drive; and at 1 p.m. March 17 on the 3600 block of East Main Street.

* Assaults were reported at 11:40 p.m. March 12 on the 3600 block of East Main Street; at 11:45 a.m. March 14 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 5:40 p.m. March 14 on the 4300 block of East Broad Street; at 7:40 p.m. March 14 on the 3800 block of Etna Street; and at 3:25 p.m. March 18 on the 3500 block of East Main Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 9:25 a.m. March 16 on the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; and at 11:40 a.m. March 17 on the 3900 block of East Main Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 1:05 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. March 13 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 12:40 p.m. March 16 on the 4700 block of Etna Road; and at 11:15 a.m. March 18 on the 100 block of North Yearling Road.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 11:30 p.m. March 13 at East Main Street and South Yearling Road; at 12:30 a.m. March 15 on the first block of Beechwood Road; and at 1:45 a.m. March 17 at East Broad Street and Parklawn Boulevard.