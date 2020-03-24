Weather



Tuesday: Sunshine and a mix of clouds. High of 43, low of 40.



Wednesday: Rain. High of 48, low of 43.



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry



G.R.A.C.E. Pantry will still have their distribution this Friday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no break between distributions this time. The pantry is located at 1101 Stuebenville Ave., in Christ's Lutheran Church's basement.



United Way



2-1-1 is your one-stop connection to the local services you need, from utility assistance, food, housing, child care, after school programs, elder care, crisis intervention and much more through the United Way. The 2-1-1 system is operational in Guernsey County during this COVID19 time.



Meeting notice



The Cambridge Township Trustees will meet on Wednesday, March 25, at 5 p.m., and immediately following the regular meeting, the Trustees will have a Township Records Commission meeting.



Library closure



All branches of the Guernsey County Library will close to the public entirely, beginning Tuesday, March 24 through at least April 6.



Salvation Army



The local Salvation Army needs help. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., their address is 221 Dewey Ave.



As the pandemic continues, they are seeing an increase in their Food Pantry usage. Because of this, their shelves are becoming more bare. If anyone would like to donate perishable or non-perishable foods, you can drop them off at the Salvation Amy. Monetary donations are also appreciated.



Make the Check to: The Salvation Army and mail to P.O. Box 254, Cambridge, Oh 43725



Non-perishable food items needed are: Peanut butter, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, hot dogs, bologna, Ramen noodles, etc. Also, they need diapers and wipes.



They are also putting together "Boredom Buster Boxes," so if you have some slightly used games or puzzles — with all the pieces — you can drop those off, too.



