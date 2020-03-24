The Hilliard Division of Police lost one of its K-9 officers over the weekend because of a brain tumor, according to the division's Twitter account.

"We're very sad to share that K9 Jawaak was put to sleep due to an aggressive and untreatable brain tumor over the weekend," the tweet said. "His condition was expected to become worse with no possibility of recovery."

Jawaak, a Belgian Malinois, was added to the division in 2017, with officer Dustin Kaiser as his handler.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard for updates to this story.

