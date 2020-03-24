A staff member at the New Albany Early Learning Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an email sent to residents Tuesday evening, March 24, by the city of New Albany.

"As part of the city’s commitment to keep you informed and up to date, we want to share with you that we have our first confirmed community case of COVID-19," the email said. "The New Albany-Plain Local School District was notified this evening that a staff member has tested positive. This staff member works at the Early Learning Center. The school district provided a notice to all families in our school district to protect the safety and welfare of everyone. Since not all New Albany residents have students in our schools, we are sharing this information to try to make sure all New Albany residents know."

The email, which was signed by Mayor Sloan Spalding and City Manager Joseph Stefanov, said Franklin County Public Health will contact parents and guardians of any child and any staff member who might have had direct contact with the staff member.

Residents were encouraged to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of the coronavirus, which are fever above 100.4 degrees, a cough and shortness of breath.

They email said before taking any other actions, residents should contact their health-care providers if they have concerns or believe they have coronavirus symptoms.

"Whether you are sick or not, please remember to maintain proper social distancing for yourself, your family and your neighbors," the email said. "This self-distancing is absolutely critical to reduce the potential of COVID-19 spread for you and your entire family."

Read the full text of the email or go to newalbanyohio.org for more information.

This story will be updated at ThisWeekNEWS.com/NewAlbany.

nthompson@thisweeknews.com

@TWNeilThompson