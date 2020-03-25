Worthington leaders announced via email newsletter Wednesday, March 25, that two cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in the city.

The cases are a 21-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, according to the announcement.

The announcement included several preventative guidelines:

"In order to slow the community spread, Worthington residents must continue to obey the stay-at-home order issued by the state of Ohio. Only go out if it is absolutely necessary to pick up essential food and supplies, medicines, or to seek medical help. If you must go out, be sure you abide by these guidelines:

• Follow social-distancing requirements of at least 6 feet between others.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

• Use sanitizing wipes or spray to clean surfaces.

"If you feel sick, call your doctor for advice. Do not go to the doctors office or a fire station for a medical evaluation.

"The COVID-19 outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation. If you have questions, call Columbus Public Health at 614-645-1519 or the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)."

