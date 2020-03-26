Considering the safety of park visitors and updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on mass gatherings of no more than 10 people, all nature centers at Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks have been closed and all programs canceled. All Metro Parks and trails are open from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

Here are their locations:

Battelle-Darby Creek Metro Park -- 1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Blacklick Woods Metro Park -- 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Blendon Woods Metro Park -- 4265 state Route 161 E., Westerville

Chestnut Ridge Metro Park -- 8445 Winchester Road NW, Carroll

Clear Creek Metro Park -- 23233 Clear Creek Road, Rockbridge

Glacier Ridge Metro Park -- 9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Heritage Trail Park, 7262 Hayden Run Road, Hilliard

Highbanks Metro Park -- 9466 U.S. 23 N., Lewis Center

Homestead -- 4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Inniswood Metro Gardens -- 940 Hempstead Road, Westerville

Pickerington Ponds Metro Park -- 7680 Wright Road, Canal Winchester

Prairie Oaks Metro Park -- 3225 Plain City-Georgesville Road, West Jefferson

Rocky Fork Metro Park -- 7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Scioto Audubon Metro Park -- 400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Scioto Grove Metro Park -- 5172 Jackson Pike, Grove City

Sharon Woods Metro Park -- 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Slate Run Living Historical Farm -- 1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Three Creeks Metro Park -- 3860a Bixby Road, Groveport

Walnut Woods Metro Park -- 6723 Lithopolis Road, Groveport

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

