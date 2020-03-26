American Veterans Appreciation Events Inc. works feverishly — pretty much behind the scenes — to keep area veterans at the forefront in the community.



The nonprofit organization coordinates the Ashland County Veterans Appreciation Day, an annual event to honor those who served or are serving in the armed forces.



The free, all-day event is held in August at the County Airport. It draws about 400 veterans and tremendous community support — about 5,700 attendees last year. From the opening ceremony to fireworks at night, the event features military and patriotic activities. That includes military aircraft, a cookout, information tables and live entertainment.



Some veterans are bused in from area nursing homes and out-of-town facilities — a few even coming from outside Ohio.



American Veterans also sponsors a race to raise funds for Appreciation Day. Last year’s race raised over $1,000. This year, the race is July 25 at Mapleton High School. Appreciation Day is Aug. 8.



In addition, for the past three years, the organization has staged special events to honor Vietnam War veterans.



"We did parade entries, Corner Park events and two big dinners with authors," said Pam Mowry, one of the organization’s founding members.



The concept took root, in part, from Mowry’s involvement with the Welcome Johnny and Jane Home Project. The project pairs veterans and non-veterans, allowing veterans to discuss their feelings and experiences.



"I was listening to veterans and I’m hearing things, basically a theme about how difficult it is to come back and assimilate," Mowry said. "It’s worse if you’re in combat, but depending on your experience, there is still a commonality."



Mowry, Jenny Whitmore, former county prosecutor Bob DeSanto, and others helped lay the groundwork for the organization. It had become apparent that, from the success of the first Appreciation Day, a formal organization was needed.



Lonnie Miller, a retired U.S. Marine, is among those who have been involved with Appreciation Day from the start. He is also retired from Fin Feather Fur Outfitters. Fin owner and founder Mike Goschinski has been a sponsor and strong supporter of the event from the beginning.



Miller recalled cooking hotdogs at the first Appreciation Day at Freer Field.



"I cooked over 400 hotdogs and ran out," he said. "Bob DeSanto went out and bought more. A couple of women from the Fin came out with their kids and ended up helping me cook hot dogs."



A Vietnam veteran, Miller joined the Marine Corps in 1966, serving six years total, four of them active duty.



He appreciates what the American Veterans Appreciation Events organization is doing and what Appreciation Day means to the community.



"For a number of years, the Vietnam War was not popular and we were not welcomed home," Miller said. "Some people didn’t know until the 1980s that there was a war in Vietnam. The youth today aren’t getting enough history. Our youth need events like this so they can know about that history and grab it by the shoestrings."



Steve Williams served in the U.S. Marines from 1978 to 1998. His motorcycle group, the American Legion Riders based out of Harry Higgins Post 88, participates in Appreciation Day activities. He likes what the organization and the events do to bring the community together.



"Young and old alike get an opportunity to experience what was going through the mind of the boy or girl next door as they were carrying out their duties," Williams wrote in an email. "Whether serving in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, some field exercise, only God knows where — or being the wife, husband, parent, child or friend of someone serving who was waiting back home to get word, any kind of word on when they were coming home or if they were coming home, this event brings all of those experiences together to celebrate our collective ‘making it through.’



"This event serves as a common place, a safe place, for all of those who have lived the life as well as those who wish to show their appreciation for the strife and sacrifice of generations of their small town neighbors all across Ashland County. Through the vision and unwavering passion to showcase the veteran community of Ashland County, Pam Mowry and Jenny Whitmore deserve our gratitude and support for making this great event possible."



For Vietnam veteran Greg Gorrell, Appreciation Day has much to offer for all who attend. He invited members of his congregation at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints to come help.



In addition to providing assistance to visiting vets and guests, they made it a point to seek out veterans who were alone or otherwise engage them, to provide companionship and listen to their stories. He said the experience had a profound impact on members of his church.



"It’s really beneficial for veterans to associate with other veterans, and it’s also beneficial to those who help," Gorrell said. "We get just as much out of it as the servicemen who come out. It’s a win-win situation. We’ll be back to do it again."



Organizing Appreciation Day and other veterans events is a year-round undertaking for volunteers at American Veterans Appreciation Events Inc. But, as Mowry put it, they believe it’s all worthwhile.



"Americans are recognizing that you are giving up a lot, possibly paying the ultimate price, but just the act of serving in the military is a huge sacrifice for your family and you," she said. "This (event) is just a small, one-day blip on the radar where we can say, ‘Hey, you need to pay attention to this.’"







More details



Name: American Veterans Appreciation Events Inc.



Location: Ashland



About: The organization exists to honor and support veterans and to educate civilians about the sacrifices of military service.



How to help: To make a tax deductible donation, send checks payable to American Veterans Appreciation Events Inc., c/o Pam Mowry, 2675 Southwood Drive, Ashland, OH 44805. Groups are welcome to do fundraisers for the organization. Email Mowry at pamela.mowry@gmail.com



Phone: None



Website: www.facebook.com/A.C.V.A.D/