A young child who finds himself in the youth room at Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven may find himself lost in a good book, television show or drawing in a colorful, cozy room designed — if only for a short time — to take his mind off the stressful environment his family finds itself in.



The creature comforts in the youth room at Safe Haven were made possible by a group of devoted and compassionate Ashland County teens on the IMPACT Youth Council.



A program that is part of the Ashland County Community Foundation, IMPACT — an acronym for Imagine Making Philanthropy an Ashland County Tradition — Youth Council tasks 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders in local high schools and those home-schooled, with deciding on which programs will receive $1,000 in grant money earmarked for helping local youth.



Safe Haven, which falls under the care of Appleseed Community Mental Health Center, was one of 19 nonprofits and other charitable organizations receiving IMPACT Youth grants last year. Other 2019 recipients included schools, scouting groups, programs that help foster children and offer summer youth programs, a food bank and 4-H programs.



Safe Haven program Director Rebecca Jentes said the IMPACT Youth grant is something Safe Haven has utilized to help out the kids that come to the shelter.



A colorful playroom offers a kitchen playset, books, puzzles, DVDs, a train track carpet, table and chairs and wall decals to make the room inviting for little ones. Jentes said they would apply for additional dollars to help with a second phase to enable Safe Haven to provide items for older kids who end up at the shelter.



"Primarily, the ages we get are younger ones," she said. "They were our first priority. We get all of them, but the majority of them are under 10."



However, she said often the younger children have older siblings who assist in care of the younger kids while mom is in crisis.



"We really do get that adolescent stage, and we don’t have a lot for them to do," she said. "If they want to escape for a little bit … sometimes (playing video games) is an outlet for them, to get away and not feel like they are in a shelter."



Jentes praised the community having such a council made up of youth.



"I think it really helps the youth really get connected to the community to see what is going on in our community," she said. "They have the mindset of what would be helpful to the youth. They get it. We think we know what they would want, but we may not have a clue. Their focus and their mindset of where they are is extremely valuable to us if we are trying to serve that population."



Ashland High School senior Taylor Anderson echoed that sentiment. She is serving her third year on the council.



She sees on a daily basis the issues facing youth today. Because she and other teens frequently interact with other youth in the county and in school, they see how these programs impact them, and what they need.



The council has enabled her and her fellow Ashland County youth to address the needs of other youth in the community and to get a close look at the number of organizations that are out there helping to make a difference.



"I have learned that there are a lot of organizations out there that really have a heart for helping youth," Anderson said.



Additionally, they have walked away with learning about Ashland County as a whole, as well as qualities that will serve them well into their future.



Being on the IMPACT Youth Council has taught her how to interact with others and respect differing viewpoints, and she also stressed, "how to listen."



Anderson also spoke of the importance of a program’s depth versus width, which are aspects she has learned to consider when choosing among the grant’s applicants.



The five-year-old program is the brainchild of foundation Executive Director/CEO Jim Cutright, who first heard of similar programs used in other states and worked to get such a program implemented in Ashland. It is directed by Ginny Telego and includes youth from Ashland, Hillsdale, Mapleton, Loudonville high schools; Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center; and home-schooled students.



The students, which total about 20, work from money set aside from what is referred to at the foundation as the community grants pool, and according to Cutright and Telego, the students have full decision-making authority.



"(It’s) very much student led," Cutright said. "We guide them. We provide the structure. But we allow them to make those decisions."



They meet from September through the end of April, and leading up to the time they award the grants, Telego said the students learn and are thoroughly prepared about all facets of grant making throughout their time together, including going through mock grant-making activities.



They also learn about philanthropy, a history of the foundation and the role the foundation has in the community.



"We see them as ambassadors for the community foundation, to their peers and to other adults in the community who may not have a complete understanding of what the foundation does. We really make a concerted and intentional effort to give them a history of the community foundation and emphasize what it does here in the community," Telego said.



The students also hear from previous grant recipients, and learn firsthand the full impact of the grants have on helping Ashland County youth.



"It’s really … inspiring because the students really are impacted by that information. So we find that driving into the grant-making process with that sort of information, changes, I think, how they review the grant application," Telego said.



Cutright said he thinks hearing from previous recipients also opens their eyes to how many organizations really help Ashland County youth.



"Over our five-year history, about 60 different and unique organizations have submitted requests to us," Cutright said. "And I think they are blown away by that."



Looking to the future, Jentes looks at the young members of this council and their involvement in the grants as a way Ashland can invest in its future.



"They are our future. They are the ones that are going to make the next impact for Ashland’s community," she said. "The more we can do to reach them and educate them and make them aware of what is happening, the more they will want to be invested and help us in the future," she said.







More details



Name: IMPACT Youth Council



Location: Ashland



About: A youth group that hands out grants through the Ashland County Community Foundation.



How to help: People can make donations through the foundation.



Phone: 419-281-4733



Website: www.accommunityfoundation.org/learn_impact_council.php