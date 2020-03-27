The Delaware Police Department said two people suffering from drug overdoses were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital earlier this month.

A man was found amid an overdose at 9:06 p.m. March 20 on the 300 block of Chelsea Street, reports said.

Police also were called to the first block of Eaton Street at 6:45 p.m. March 16 on a report of a woman who had overdosed.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Undisclosed items were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of North Washington Street in an incident reported at 2:54 p.m. March 20.

* A suspect was arrested after an assault was reported at 4:05 p.m. March 20 on the 1200 block of Rivercrest South Drive.

* A warrant was issued after an assault was reported at 2:12 p.m. March 19 on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike.

* A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of West Fountain Avenue in an incident reported at 3:07 p.m. March 19.

* Police were called to the scene of a suspicious person at 4:26 p.m. March 17 on the first block of East William Street.

There, they found drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, according to reports.