WOOSTER — Elise Weiland adopted her lionhead rabbit Darla so quickly from the Wayne County Humane Society that when she got home, she had to Google, "What do rabbits eat?"



"I had no experience with exotic animals," said Weiland, who now has three rabbits, two sugar gliders, two guinea pigs and two rats, also from the humane society. "I just realized how much I love them."



Most people visit the Wayne County Humane Society to rescue a cat or a dog, but the shelter takes in a variety of animals searching for their forever home.



The independent nonprofit animal shelter is dedicated to finding committed, permanent homes for companion animals in the community. That includes animals such as birds, rabbits, snakes, turtles, rats and guinea pigs.



Most of these animals arrive at the humane society either through owner surrender or the animals are set loose and brought in by others. Shelter director Carrie Andrew would prefer pet owners to bring in animals they no longer can care for rather than setting them loose in the wild.



"You can’t do that because these animals are used to being fed and they don’t know how to provide for themselves. We would much rather people bring them to us if they are no longer able to take care of them," Andrew said.



One example of a domesticated animal being left in the wild was a rabbit found by a father and son who were sitting at the fairgrounds. The rabbit hopped up to them and they brought the animal to the humane society.



"It was right after the fair and I’m assuming somebody let it go. It was super friendly, very easy to be adopted," Andrew said.



Andrew is a lover of all animals and couldn’t name a particularly peculiar animal that’s found shelter at the humane society. Animal care specialist Stephanie Long identified the leopard geckos and buttonquail, a type of small bird, as some of the stranger creatures to arrive.



Due to limited space for these types of animals, the humane society works with a local pet store to try to sell them outside the shelter. The shelter also encourages pet owners who want to surrender their animals to look for other avenues before coming to the humane society and to get their name on a list so the shelter can contact them when space becomes available.



Other shelters or rescues may be available to take those animals. WCHS also knows of individuals who are looking for specific animals who may want to adopt an owner surrender animal.



Like all of its adoptable animals, the humane society conducts a background check and charges an adoption fee for all of its animals on the floor. The shelter also uses the fee to make sure people don’t use the animals for purposes other than as a pet.



"Like rats," Andrew said. "Rats are great pets. They’re super smart. You can teach them tricks. They’re really great pets, but people also feed them to their big snakes."



If pet owners of any kind have issues with their animals at home, the humane society asks that they call with their questions. WCHS recently helped a couple having an issue of guarding with their dog and helped them find a good rescue.



"We may not have an expert opinion, but we do work with animals every day so we can explain certain issues that they may have or recommend when it’s time to take your animals to the vet," Andrew said.



More details



Name: Wayne County Humane Society



About: The humane society works to find permanent homes for every adoptable animal that enters its shelter, no matter how long it takes. There are multiple ways to support the Wayne County Humane Society including a tax-deductible donation can be made through PayPal, setting up an automatic monthly gift online, by phone with a major credit card, and by mail. Make checks out to Wayne County Humane Society and send it to 1161 Mechanicsburg Road, Wooster, OH 44691.



Phone: Call the humane society at 330-262-0152.



Website: Visit the website at www.wchs.org.