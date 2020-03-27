The city of Whitehall announced Friday, March 27, that a city resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The individual is receiving appropriate care and the case has been reported to Franklin County Public Health, according to Megan Meyer, community affairs manager for Whitehall.

Meyer confirmed the affected person did not live in a group home of any kind.

Franklin County Public Health is notifying those with whom the individual has come into contact to provide directions to self-quarantine and to monitor for symptoms, Meyer said.

