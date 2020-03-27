Worthington now has four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an email notification the city sent to residents Friday, March 27.

The announcement follows the city's March 25 announcement of the first two confirmed cases.

"In order to slow the community spread, Worthington residents must continue to obey the stay-at-home order issued by the state of Ohio," the March 27 email said. "Only go out if it is absolutely necessary to pick up essential food and supplies, medicines or to seek medical help. Outdoor exercise and activity is also encouraged."

Worthington officials are providing frequent updates at worthington.org/1938/current-situation-updates and worthington.org/1937/coronavirus-COVID-19 about the pandemic.

