Happy Birthday: Elizabeth Henry, Mary Evans, Jeremy Obermiller, Marganet Hart, Bryden Doane, Tom Porter, Deane Joan Kramer, Chris Baker. Debbie Heddleston, Betty Ellwood, Babe Bendure, Nancy Rodgers, and Diana Stine.



Mt. Carmel Church members served the Clendening Bass Club banquet at Washington Township Fire House in Tippecanoe.



Remember the birthday card shower for Bob Taggart, who will be 90. Cards may be sent to him at 75865 Taggart Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.



There were 428 people without electric March 18 due to equipment issues with the power company.



Area events that are cancelled or postponed include:



• Freeport Presbyterian Church



• Freeport United Methodist Church



• Team Serena Rigatoni Dinner scheduled for March 29 at West Chester Senior Center



• Clark Memorial branch library



• Ducks Unlimited banquet



• Deersville Community Choir 2020 Easter Cantata scheduled for April 5



• Deersville Community Volunteer Department annual fish fry scheduled for April 3



• Lakeland Democrat meeting and breakfast with the Bunny



• Tri County Showstoppers 4-H



• Blue Ribbon Generals 4-H Freeport Friends 4-H



Places open only for take-out include: TJ’s, Rockside, The Raider, Deersville Store