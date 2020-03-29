Weather



Sunday: Showers in the morning, cloudy skies in the afternoon. Windy. High of 65, low of 44.



Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 47, low of 38.



Salvation Army



During the pandemic, the Salvation Army needs help. If anyone would like to donate perishable or non-perishable foods you can drop off at the Salvation Army, located at 221 Dewey Ave. The hours are Monday - Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Monetary donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 254, Cambridge, OH 43725.



Library on Facebook Live



Join Ms. Cyndi, of The Guernsey County Library, for a Facebook Live kids Sing-A-Long event every Wednesday, at 10 a.m., until the library re-opens. This program is recommended for children ages 3 to 6. Come ready to sing, clap, dance and have fun!



Join Ms. Janice, of The Guernsey County Library, for Bouncy Rhyme Time every Thursday, at 10 a.m., until the library re-opens. This program is recommended for babies and toddlers ages 0 to 3. Come ready to bounce, sing and rhyme!



Health Dept. Meeting



The Cambridge Guernsey County Health Department Board of Health will meet in regular session Wednesday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the offices of the health department.



Telephone applications



The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will no longer require face-to face appointments for households who are below the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines and enrolling in HEAP, PIPP, or applying for our Winter Crisis Program.



Instead, through the end of the HEAP season on May 1, all households will have their applications completed over the telephone.



Call the appointment hotline at 1-855-806-9650 to schedule a date and time for your telephone HEAP appointment. You will be instructed on how to submit the required documentation at that time.



Thought of the day



Thou shalt open thine hand wide unto thy brother, to thy poor, and to thy needy, in thy land.



Deut. 15:11