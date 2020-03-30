The owner of a business on the 3600 block of North High Street told police someone broke out the spotlights on his business' sign between 12:01 and 7 a.m. March 20.

The victim said three teenagers later knocked on his door and told him a suspect had posted a Snapchat video of the incident.

Reports said the suspect threatened to cause damage to another business in the video.

Damage to the spotlights was estimated at $120.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* Officers were dispatched at 7:35 p.m. March 21 to the first block of Olentangy Street on a report of a domestic incident.

When officers arrived, they learned a suspect who had entered the victim's residence without permission had refused to leave.

The man left when officers arrived, reports said, though the victim told police he has entered the residence many times without permission.

During questioning, police discovered the suspect for eight months had been sending "degrading messages" to the victim, along with threatening texts referring to another person.

To put an end to the "relentless" texts, the victim had met the suspect in a public place to talk, but there, the suspect threatened the other person, saying, "He is garbage and do you know what happens to garbage? It ends up in a body bag," reports said.

* A man said he was walking in a parking lot on the first block of Broad Meadows Boulevard at 2 p.m. March 23 when two men who had been sitting in a truck approached him, swore at him and threatened to beat him.

The victim told police he didn't know what provoked the response.

* A man staying at a short-term rental property on the 200 block of West Pacemont Road said the unit was burglarized between 9:30 p.m. March 18 and noon March 19.

A box of art supplies worth $200 and a box of broken laptop computers worth $1,200 were stolen, according to reports.

* An employee of a business on the 2600 block of North High Street reported a man and woman stole four cases of beer at 6:34 p.m. March 19.

* A coat worth $200 was stolen after someone broke out the window of a car parked on the 2600 block of Neil Avenue between midnight and 9 a.m. March 20, reports said.

* Sneakers worth $100, along with a purse, a makeup bag and change, were stolen at midnight March 17 from a vehicle parked on the 5100 block of North High Street, reports said.

* A man told police a truck belonging to his employer was broken into between 10 p.m. March 22 and 6:45 a.m. March 23 while it was parked on the 5400 block of Sharon Park Avenue.

The truck's window was broken and tools worth $2,000 were stolen, reports said.

* Officials at a church on the 3800 block of North High Street reported a window was broken between 8 p.m. March 19 and 3:35 a.m. March 20.

* A catalytic converter worth $400 was taken from a car on the 4000 block of North High Street between 10 p.m. March 20 and noon March 22, reports said.