A resident of the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue told Grandview Heights police March 23 she found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the hood of her car.

She said the car had been driven only in the Grandview area over the previous week and she was unsure when the damage had occurred.

The victim said the bullet apparently damaged the engine, as the vehicle no longer will run.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* Officers responded March 24 to a report of a breaking and entering at an unoccupied building on the 2000 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Tools and electronics, together worth $1,200, were reported stolen.

* An employee of a business on the 1000 block of Dublin Road reported March 13 that several truck batteries were stolen from vehicles parked in the business' lot.

The batteries are worth $954, according to reports.

* A resident of the 900 block of Dorchester Way reported March 13 that she had been a victim of a scam that began Feb. 21.

The woman said the scammers claimed to be with a federal agency and were in need of a large amount of money to protect her financial assets. The victim provided them with money and gift cards totaling $43,500, according to reports.

* An employee of a business on the 1000 block of Dublin Road told police a fraudulent email was received March 17 from someone claiming to be the owner of the business.

The email reportedly requested an employee purchase gift cards and text the numbers on the back to the owner.

An employee purchased $1,000 in gift cards and sent the numbers before realizing it was a scam, according to reports.

* Representatives of an organization on the 900 block of Goodale Boulevard filed a theft report March 11.

Reports said an unknown person had used the organization's checking account between Jan. 13 and March 9 to make several unauthorized payments totaling $1,388.