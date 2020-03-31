All Hilliard city buildings and facilities will remain closed until at least May 1 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an executive order issued Tuesday, March 31, by City Manager Michelle Crandall.

Crandall issued a total of two executive orders March 31, both revisions to orders signed earlier this month, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Hilliard City Council on March 16 granted City Manager Michelle Crandall emergency powers related to coronavirus pandemic, which has ushered in sweeping actions statewide in an effort to contain the spread of the disease. Crandall was named acting emergency-management director, and council vested her with the power to suspend or amend sections of the city code as necessary.

The first order closing all city buildings and facilities aligns with social-distancing guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Ball said.

The order includes the Hilliard Community Center, the Phyllis A. Ernst Senior Center, the Hilliard Municipal Building, the Joint Safety Services Building, playgrounds and public restrooms in parks.

All community events and Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department programs are canceled.

Crandall’s second order extends emergency administrative leave for full-time employees who are unable to work from home through April 30; part-time employees are covered by the order until April 10.

