The Delaware County District Library’s four branches, closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, will remain shuttered until at least May 4.

Library director George Needham announced the extension in a March 31 email, saying the decision was based on the extension of the stay-at-home advisory from the federal government, the appeal by Gov. Mike DeWine to limit contact and the extension of Ohio school districts’ shutdown until at least May 1.

The initial plan was to reopen the library branches April 5.

Needham said the system’s online resources at delawarelibrary.org include e-books, school-support materials, research and reference materials and current magazines, all available free.

Due date for all library materials, as well as holds on items, will be extended to May 11. Patrons are asked not to return books, DVDs or other materials until the libraries reopen.

For more information, email askus@delawarelibrary.org.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews