Hilliard safety director Jim Mosic is stepping down effective Wednesday, April 1.

Mosic had served in the part-time position since July 2018.

“I’ve enjoyed my 36 years of public service, (but) now I think it’s time for me to enjoy my retirement and spend time with my family,” Mosic said.

Mosic, 59, and his wife, Jennifer, live in Dublin. They have two sons and one granddaughter.

His retirement plans include “exploring the world” on his motorcycle, he said.

Mosic has two motorcycles, one of which is a Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

“I plan on riding Route 66 when things return to normal,” said Mosic, referring to the state’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

City Manager Michelle Crandall said there is “no timeline for filling the position.”

Crandall, who became Hilliard’s first city manager Jan. 2 after the city changed from a strong-mayor government to a city-manager form, said she would assess the role of the public-safety director as part of the city’s organizational structure.

The job description from 2018 said safety director is “a part-time position appointed by the mayor” and primary responsibilities are related to the police division. For the latter, 19 work functions were listed as examples of duties performed, which included directing and overseeing operations of the police division; developing standard operating guidelines and procedures, supervising and evaluating Chief Robert Fisher; reviewing recommended changes in organizational structure and staffing; and attending meetings with command staff, agency staff and director-level staff.

Mosic is the second director to leave the city since the start of the year.

Service director Albert Iosue announced his resignation March 9, and Crandall also said she would not immediately fill the position while reviewing the organizational structure.

“The city of Hilliard has been fortunate to have had Jim Mosic bringing his experience and expertise to this position,” Crandall said. “We hate to see him go but understand that he wishes to enjoy his retirement. The city of Hilliard wishes him all the best.”

Mosic had served as director of public safety for Reynoldsburg from September 2017 to July 2018.

Mosic worked for the Worthington Division of Police from 1984 to 2016, serving as police chief from 2011 until his retirement there in May 2016.

“I’ve always had a passion for law enforcement. ... There is no greater or honorable profession that that of a police officer,” Mosic told ThisWeek when he was named director in July 2018.

The annual salary range for safety director, a part-time position, is $32,000 to $68,377 and as a part-time position, no insurance benefits were offered, according to finance Director david Delande.

Mosic’s annual salary was $62,000 when he was hired, according to human-resources director Julia Baxter.

His salary was the same at retirement, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

