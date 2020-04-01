The Ohio Farm Bureau Property Protection Program, more commonly known as the $2,500 Reward Program, has been increased to $5,000.



The program started in 1971 with the purpose of deterring crime in rural areas. It initially began by offering a $500 reward. In recent years, there have been requests by members to consider another increase along with other updates to this popular program.



The Ohio Farm Bureau Board also recently approved these program updates:



• Expand the list of eligible property crimes to include arson, aggravated burglary, burglary, breaking and entering, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, aggravated trespass, theft, vandalism, vehicular vandalism (all as defined in Ohio Revised Code)



• Six-month deadline to apply for reward (after conviction or final disposition of appeal)



This new list includes both felonies and misdemeanors, and the list can be updated or expanded in the future as needed.



A $5,000 reward will be paid to anyone providing information to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of persons for eligible property crimes committed against a Farm Bureau member’s property. For the reward to be paid, the person providing information, the Farm Bureau member, and the crime must meet certain eligibility criteria and all terms and conditions of this program. Full program details are available at ofbf.org.



All members are encouraged to display the new reward sign. Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe and Noble County Farm Bureau members may stop by the Farm Bureau office at 100 Colonel Drive, Barnesville, Ohio, and pick up their sign.



The $5,000 reward will still be paid on crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 2020, even when an older version of the sign is displayed.



Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.