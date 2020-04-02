Weather



Thursday: Mostly sunny skies today, clear skies overnight. High of 47, low of 35.



Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 43, low of 36.



Meeting notice



The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board will be meeting Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m., via a teleconference call. The method for meeting access has changed, due to the current state of emergency: Call-in number is 1-470-869-2200; Meeting ID number: 498-044-0331#. There will be no committee meetings.



Trash service



Due to the current health crisis, Knox Twp. will suspend trash pick-up service for April. Instead, Knox Twp. residents may take their trash to Indian Camp Grange Hall on Sat., April 4, from 7 to 9 a.m., where a dumpster will be provided.



Westland Township



The Westland Township trustees will meet Monday, April 6, at 5 p.m., at the township garage. This will be the only meeting for April.



Donations needed



During the pandemic, the Salvation Army needs help. If anyone would like to donate perishable or non-perishable foods, they can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 221 Dewey Ave. Hours are Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Monetary donations can be mailed to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 254, Cambridge, OH 43725.



PPE Shortage



Throughout the state of Ohio, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) , which is critically essential for medical care professionals and first responders. PPE includes protective masks, gloves, eye protection and gowns. The Guernsey County Emergency Management (EMA) is asking area dental offices, veterinarian offices, restaurants and other food service businesses and contractors to donate any surplus PPE they may have on-hand. The drop-off location is Guernsey County Administration Building, on Wheeling Ave. Donations are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between noon and 6 p.m. Call 740-432-9292 for more information.



Thought of the day



Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the Lord.



Psalm 31:24