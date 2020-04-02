According to the 2019-20 school calendar, Grandview Heights students were scheduled to return from spring break March 30.

Instead, the district began implementing its digital learning plan – the same day Gov. Mike DeWine, citing the continued threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, extended the statewide school closure from its original April 3 end date to May 1.

“With the governor’s new mandate, we’ve got the framework in place so that we’re prepared to extend the virtual learning through May 1 and beyond, if needed,” Grandview Heights Schools Superintendent Andy Culp said.

The amount of time students are to be engaged in the learning activities planned by their teachers is not designed or intended to match a regular school day, he said.

Teachers are attempting to include the most essential content for their grade level or classes and to maintain a healthful balance in the screen time students experience, Culp said.

“We are fortunate that we are a 1:1-device district, so that each of our students in kindergarten through third grade are provided iPads and grades 4-12 with ChromeBooks,” he said. “That’s made our transition to a virtual-learning plan much less challenging for our students and staff.”

Teachers are providing content updates and communicating with their students using the Schoology learning-management system, Culp said.

“We have also added the suite of Google apps that allows us to meet our mission to personalize and maximize learning for our students,” he said.

The district has provided free wireless hotspots for homes that do not have Internet access, Culp said.

Another area of focus is at-risk students, including those who are on an Individualized Education Plan or those with disabilities, he said.

“We are committed to working with every family to make sure their child’s education plan’s goals and objectives will be met,” Culp said.

The district is continuing to provide grab-and-go meals, but compacted the schedule from three to two pickup days beginning March 30 to minimize contact, he said

Meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays in the Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School cafeteria, 1240 Oakland Ave.

Students now receive two breakfasts and two lunches Mondays and three breakfasts and three lunches Wednesdays.

To ensure sufficient meals will be available, families should contact food service director Kyle Mahan at least one day before pickup, or by Friday for a Monday pickup. Mahan can be reached at 614-485-4025 or kyle.mahan@ghschools.org.

Meals are packaged and a student must be present to receive a meal. Meals are to-go only and cannot be consumed in the cafeteria.

No-contact delivery can be arranged for families who are ill or are unable to pick up meals, and any special dietary requirements can be reported by calling 24 hours before pickup.

Between 10 and 20 students stop by for grab-and-go meals each day, Culp said.

