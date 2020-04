New Albany Founders Day has been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent April 2 by the city of New Albany.

The annual May event, held in recognition of the nation’s bicentennial celebration and those who settled the area now known as Plain Township and New Albany, was to be held at Rose Run Park, according to the Founders Day website.

Questions may be sent to info@newalbanyfoundersday.com.

