The Delaware Police Department said a resident of the first block of Timmons Woods lost $19,000 to someone who claimed to represent a computer-repair company over the phone.
The resident told police she allowed remote access to her computer and made a payment to the firm before learning more money had been transferred fraudulently from her checking account.
The incident was reported at 3:07 p.m. March 19.
A resident of the 200 block of Rockmill Street also reported fraud at 3:19 p.m. March 28.
The resident said while reviewing his checking-account statement, he discovered several checks had been fraudulently cashed, leading to a loss of $1,147.
In other recent Delaware police reports:
* Reports said two people suffering from drug overdoses were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital last month.
A man was found amid an overdose at 9:06 p.m. March 20 on the 300 block of Chelsea Street, reports said.
Police also were called to the first block of Eaton Street at 6:45 p.m. March 16 on a report of a woman who had overdosed.
* An SUV valued at $4,000 was found abandoned in Marion County after it was stolen from the 100 block of Muirwood Village Drive in a theft reported at 11:31 a.m. March 27.
* Construction tools valued around $650 were stolen on the 500 block of Sunbury Road in a theft reported at 1:13 p.m. March 27.
* Loss totaled $200 when counterfeit $20 bills and a counterfeit $100 bill were passed at a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike in an incident reported at 1:12 p.m. March 24.
* Tools valued at $165 were stolen from the 200 block of South Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 9:17 a.m. March 21.
* A Columbus resident told police March 17 he had accidentally left a debit card at a London Road business and later learned unauthorized charges totaling $300 were made on the account.
* Undisclosed items were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of North Washington Street in an incident reported at 2:54 p.m. March 20.
* A suspect was arrested after an assault was reported at 4:05 p.m. March 20 on the 1200 block of Rivercrest South Drive.
* A warrant was issued after an assault was reported at 2:12 p.m. March 19 on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike.
* A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of West Fountain Avenue in an incident reported at 3:07 p.m. March 19.
* Police were called to the scene of a suspicious person at 4:26 p.m. March 17 on the first block of East William Street.
There, they found drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, according to reports.