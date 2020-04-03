The Delaware Police Department said a resident of the first block of Timmons Woods lost $19,000 to someone who claimed to represent a computer-repair company over the phone.

The resident told police she allowed remote access to her computer and made a payment to the firm before learning more money had been transferred fraudulently from her checking account.

The incident was reported at 3:07 p.m. March 19.

A resident of the 200 block of Rockmill Street also reported fraud at 3:19 p.m. March 28.

The resident said while reviewing his checking-account statement, he discovered several checks had been fraudulently cashed, leading to a loss of $1,147.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Reports said two people suffering from drug overdoses were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital last month.

A man was found amid an overdose at 9:06 p.m. March 20 on the 300 block of Chelsea Street, reports said.

Police also were called to the first block of Eaton Street at 6:45 p.m. March 16 on a report of a woman who had overdosed.

* An SUV valued at $4,000 was found abandoned in Marion County after it was stolen from the 100 block of Muirwood Village Drive in a theft reported at 11:31 a.m. March 27.

* Construction tools valued around $650 were stolen on the 500 block of Sunbury Road in a theft reported at 1:13 p.m. March 27.

* Loss totaled $200 when counterfeit $20 bills and a counterfeit $100 bill were passed at a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike in an incident reported at 1:12 p.m. March 24.

* Tools valued at $165 were stolen from the 200 block of South Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 9:17 a.m. March 21.

* A Columbus resident told police March 17 he had accidentally left a debit card at a London Road business and later learned unauthorized charges totaling $300 were made on the account.

* Undisclosed items were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of North Washington Street in an incident reported at 2:54 p.m. March 20.

* A suspect was arrested after an assault was reported at 4:05 p.m. March 20 on the 1200 block of Rivercrest South Drive.

* A warrant was issued after an assault was reported at 2:12 p.m. March 19 on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike.

* A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of West Fountain Avenue in an incident reported at 3:07 p.m. March 19.

* Police were called to the scene of a suspicious person at 4:26 p.m. March 17 on the first block of East William Street.

There, they found drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, according to reports.