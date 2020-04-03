After spending a week of spring break at home, Olentangy Schools students and teachers will find themselves back to learning and teaching next week – at home.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s March 31 order extended the closure of the state’s public schools until at least May 1 to quell the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“While the pandemic will continue to challenge our district and community in unforeseen ways, it also presents opportunities for us to come together as One Olentangy,” Superintendent Mark Raiff said.

“I believe in the kindness and resilience of our staff, students and families,” he said. “One day, this unprecedented situation will be over, but we will always remember what we learned from it.”

Teachers will be given Monday and Tuesday, April 6-7, to develop lesson plans for ongoing remote instruction, with classes resuming Wednesday, April 8.

With two weeks of remote instruction under its collective belt, the district has a handle on technology needed to support its continuation, district spokeswoman Krista Davis said.

“We don’t call it e-learning because not every student has equal access to technology and Internet,” she said. “In those situations, we have adapted lesson plans that allow for learning without the use of technology.”

She said adaptations and accommodations also are being made for the district’s special-needs students, including those with Individualized Instruction Plans and 504 Plans.

“Our teachers and specialists are in direct contact with students and families,” she said.

Davis said the district’s existing plan to provide breakfast and lunch for all students will continue during the mandated closure, as well.

Meals are distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Glen Oak, Heritage, Oak Creek and Olentangy Meadows elementary schools and Orange and Liberty high schools.

The Monday distribution includes two lunches and two breakfasts; the Wednesday distribution includes three lunches and three breakfasts.

