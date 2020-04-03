Southwest Public Libraries announced April 3 it is extending the closure of its two locations, the Grove City and Westland Area libraries, through at least May 4 in a continued effort to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The continued closures conform with Gov. Mike DeWine's extension of Ohio's stay-at-home order.

“We want to do our part to fight the spread of the virus,” system director Mark Shaw said in a statement. “It’s important for the sake of our patrons, our staff, our community and our healthcare workers. It’s a trying time for everyone and we thank our patrons for their continued understanding and support.”

The book drops will remain closed and locked during this period and patrons should hold on to their checked-out materials. Hold and due dates have been readjusted. While the libraries are closed, nothing is due, no fees accrue and reserves will not be sent back.

The system’s digital resources are available 24/7 at swpl.org and feature e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, streaming music and movies, research databases, self-learning courses and more. Ohio residents without a library card can register online to get a temporary barcode to access digital content.

