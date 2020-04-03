The first resident of a Hilliard rehabilitation center and two more of its employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, a spokesman for the facility said Friday, April 3.

That means five people – four of them employees – at Mill Run Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living, 3399 Mill Run Drive, have been infected with the coronavirus.

The center announced the first case March 25 and the second one two days later. The first was a health-care worker, but the second one was not, said rehab center spokesman Ryan Stubenrauch.

For the new cases, as soon as the resident displayed symptoms, a physician was consulted and the resident was admitted to an area hospital as a precaution, Stubenrauch said. He described the resident as a senior citizen.

The two employees are recovering at their residences, Stubenrauch said. One is a health-care worker at the facility and the other is not a direct-care employee, he said.

“The Mill Run center has been in constant communication with the Franklin County and Columbus health departments, as well as the Ohio Department of Health,” as the facility continues to take “extraordinary steps to prevent the further spread of the disease, Stubenrauch said.

The Macintosh Co., the parent company that owns the Mill Run Rehabilitation Center, has approved “hero bonuses” of $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees, and it is catering meals for employees who choose to stay overnight in unoccupied apartments at the facility, Stubenrauch said.

None of the residents or any other employees have developed symptoms, Stubenrauch said.

“Despite that, we continue to be as aggressive as we can in preventing any spread of the virus,” he said.

Approximately 90 patients and about 30 health-care workers are at the Mill Run Rehabilitation Center, Stubenrauch said.

