The Westerville City School District’s school board will use videoconferencing to conduct its regular meeting on Monday, April 6, in order to maintain social distancing and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The district announced April 3 it would take advantage of recently approved emergency legislation that allows Ohio boards of education to conduct business by teleconference, videoconference or any similar electronic technology means.

The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be streamed to comply with the legislation’s requirement that the public can observe and hear the discussions of all the members of the public body.

“This is new territory for all of us, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few hiccups along the way,” said Rick Vilardo, board president. “We’ll do our best, see how things go with this first meeting, and make any needed improvements to our process for future virtual meetings.”

Although permitting public comment during school board meetings is not a requirement, the board will accept written public comment.

The district has established a webpage, wcsoh.org/virtualboe, with meeting details and all links necessary for the public to observe or submit written comments.

