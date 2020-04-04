Grandview Heights City Council has suspended its in-person meetings and other public hearings due to the COVID-19 outbreak and will hold the meetings virtually via a livestream feed available on the city's YouTube channel.

Council next will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6.

The OhioGeneral Assembly and Attorney General Dave Yost have said the use of virtual meetings is a viable alternative to conducting public hearings during this time.

In lieu of the in-person public-comment portion of the meeting, comments may be submitted via email to council@grandviewheights.org. The commenter's name and subject of the comments will be read into the public record, and the full comments will be attached to the meeting notes.

All comments must be received at least two hours prior to the start of the meeting. Comments coming in after this time will be held until the next public meeting.

The meeting livestreams will be recorded and remain available on the city’s website.

The April 6 meeting agenda includes a third reading and further discussion of legislation to regulate the use of residential dwellings in the city as short-term rentals.

