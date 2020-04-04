A woman on the 5700 block of Roche Drive told police she was robbed of her cellphone after allegedly inviting a friend into her residence at 4:39 a.m. March 31 to smoke marijuana.

According to the woman, the man entered her home but told her he didn't smoke marijuana.

She told police the man then took her cellphone and the two tussled on the floor before the man was cut with a knife on the hand.

According to reports, the woman said "she just poked" the man on the hand with the knife "but did not cut him due to him wearing gloves and that he was not bleeding."

Police didn't charge anyone, and the man declined medical help.

* Two high-voltage testers valued together at $3,200 and cable cutters valued at $250 reportedly were stolen from a tool bin in the rear of a man's truck while parked outside his residence on the 6700 block of Schrock Hill Court between 6:45 p.m. March 25 and 6:45 a.m. March 26.

* A woman on the 6200 block of Sunderland Court reported a female she knows damaged her television valued at $500 after an argument at 1 a.m. March 26.

* A man on the 6200 block of Chelmsford Square East reported someone broke a rear sliding glass door to his residence, no value provided, between 3 and 4 a.m. March 30.

* A book bag valued at $1,400, a computer valued at $1,400, a tablet computer valued at $800, a cellphone valued at $400 and miscellaneous chargers and cords valued together at $50 reportedly were stolen from a man's vehicle while parked outside his residence on the block of Schrock Hill Court between 11 a.m. and 3:56 p.m. March 30.

* A man on the 5700 block of Arborwood Court reported at 8 a.m. March 27 a male he knows broke a window to his residence but fled when seen by the suspect.

* A woman on the 5800 block of Arborwood Court reported someone attempted to kick in the rear door to her residence at 10:35 a.m. March 27, causing $250 damage.

* A woman on the 5500 block of Satinwood Drive reportedly gave a man she knows $19,000 on Feb. 29 to perform work at her residence, but the man allegedly hasn't done the work.

* A woman on the 5200 block of Hedgewood Road reported someone fired three bullets into her residence while she was sleeping at 10:11 a.m. March 30. No one was hurt.

* An apartment manager on the 5700 block of Roche Drive reported at 7:15 a.m. March 31 someone gained entry to one of his apartment units and poured paint throughout its interior, causing $10,000 in damage.

* A woman on the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard reported someone threw a rock through her living-room window at 8:44 a.m. March 27.

* Eyeglasses valued at $750 and a watch, no value provided, reportedly were stolen from a man's vehicle while parked outside his residence on the 4700 block of Stoneway Drive between 5 p.m. March 26 and 11 a.m. March 27.

* A Whitehall woman reported her purse valued at $200, a cellphone valued at $700 and several credit cards were stolen from her hotel room on East Granville-Dublin Road 11:59 p.m. March 26 and 12:23 a.m. March 27.