A resident of the 6800 block of Maplebrook Lane was the victim of a scam that cost her $4,425, according to Columbus Diviasion of Police incident reports.

The woman told police she received a phone call at 8 a.m. March 23 from a person who identified himself as a Franklin County Sheriff's Office lieutenant. She said the caller told her to go to the store, get a prepaid credit card for $2,525 and mail it.

As she was doing so, she received another call from a person claiming to be a sheriff's office captain who told her she needed to mail another prepaid credit card for $1,900 to take care of another warrant.

The woman was not wanted on any outstanding warrants.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A resident of the 7600 block of Toweron Lane reported at 12: 20 p.m. March 21 someone made unauthorized purchases through an online business using his personal account between March 19 and 21.

* A midsize pickup truck worth $5,000 was reported stolen between 8 p.m. March 20 and noon March 21 from the 7300 block of Bride Water Boulevard.

* The owner of a restaurant on the 6100 block of Sawmill Road reported at 4:37 p.m. March 21 that someone had twice called his restaurant and threatened him.

* Someone broke the lock of a vehicle between 12:01 and 6 a.m. March 22 on the 7200 block of Skyline Drive. The vehicle was ransacked, but nothing is believed to have been missing.

* A vehicle worth $5,000 was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Briarhurst Lane between 12:01 p.m. March 17 and 1:52 p.m. March 19.

* A woman living on the 900 block of Linworth Village Drive told police she was the victim of a scam in which she provided a thief with $6,500 in cash and a $5,000 gift card to a home improvement store.

* Someone broke the rear window of a vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Moss Court and stole a CD player. The damage and loss estimate was set at $900.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 12:01 and 6 a.m. March 20.

* Someone stole cash and change worth a combined $71 from a vehicle parked on the 5200 block of Greens Edge Way between 8 p.m. March 19 and 9 p.m. March 20.

* Representatives of a gasoline station on the 2100 block of West Henderson Road reported at 1:53 a.m. March 21 someone broke the glass in a front window, entered the business and stole $900 worth of cigarettes

* Someone stole a $400 AM/FM/cassette touchscreen stereo from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Old Towne Avenue at 12:01 a.m. March 21.

* At 4:34 p.m. March 31 on the 7700 block of Sawmill Road, a man reported he was assaulted by a landscaper who was spreading mulch on the property with a hose. The victim told police that as he drove by, the worker sprayed the passenger side of his vehicle with mulch. The victim stated he got out of his vehicle and confronted the worker, who then sprayed the victim in the face with mulch.

Reports said the victim did not have any visible injuries at the time of the report and the vehicle appeared to be dirty from the mulch. The worker was not on scene at the time of report.

* A woman said someone stole her car valued at $2,500, from the 6100 block of Michaelkenney Lane between 11:45 p.m. March 28 and 6:15 a.m March 29.

The woman told police she believed the keys to the unlocked vehicle were left on the floorboard.

* A woman living in the 5000 block of Flynnhaven Court reported at 1:22 p.m. March 25 that her ex-husband has been making repeated phone calls to her residence since Jan. 22. She was advised to go to the prosecutor's office to request a protective order seeking to stop the calls.

* Comic books reportedly worth more than $20,000 were reported stolen from a man on the 1700 block of Worthington Run Drive.

The victim told police the theft occurred between 12:01 a.m. March 24 and 3 p.m. March 27. There did not appear to be any signs of a forced entry.

* Someone stole a car valued at $2,000 between 11 p.m. March 28 and 11 a.m, March 29 from a residence on the 4800 block of Birmingham Court.

* A woman told police she was moving items from her old apartment on the 500 block of Jasonway Avenue to a new apartment and someone entered her old apartment while she was gone and stole items.

Reported stolen were a $300 iPad computer, a $300 laptop computer, a $250 trumpet, a $250 violin and $40 worth of personal items. The incident is believed to have occurred between 5p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. March 29.