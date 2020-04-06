The Hilliard school board will broadcast its next meeting via the Zoom video-conferencing platform, the district announced April 6.

The board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, via video conference to preserve social-distancing standards to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The link to the Zoom meeting will be available on the district’s website, hilliardschools.org, beginning at 4 p.m. April 13.

In lieu of the public participation portion of board meetings, residents may submit comments via email to district spokeswoman Stacie Raterman at stacie_raterman@hboe.org.

Comments must include a name and address. They are limited to 750 words and will be read into the public record and included in the meeting minutes.

Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. April 13. They cannot include the names of students of staff members, according to a news release from treasurer Brian Wilson.

Meanwhile, the board’s work session that was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, has been canceled.

