An attempt on March 29 to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the 2700 block of East Main Street resulted in an accident, as the occupants of the vehicle tried to elude officers, according to the Bexley Police Department.

The occupants evaded officers on foot, and the vehicle later was reported stolen. A description of the occupants was not provided, the report said.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

* A resident of the 800 block of Pleasant Ridge Avenue reported that between noon March 25 and noon March 26, someone stole an item from a package that had been delivered to her house.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Main Street reported someone stole an item at 6:28 p.m. March 26. A description of the person was not provided, according to reports.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported someone stole a carton of cigarettes March 29 by forcefully removing it from the clerk's hands. A description of the reported thief was not provided.

* An employee of a business on the 2700 block of East Main Street reported someone attempted to purchase goods with a counterfeit $100 bill at 5:22 p.m. March 31. A description of the individual was not provided.