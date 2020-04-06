Two road bikes, together worth $2,500, were reported stolen in a burglary at 7 p.m. March 28 on the 4500 block of Walhalla Road.

Reports said a garage door sustained $2,000 in damage during the burglary.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* Officers responded at 1:55 p.m. March 24 to the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard on a call of a disturbance reportedly involving several women and a gun. At the scene, officers found five women who said they had been arguing with another woman, whom police were unable to locate.

Two of the women were issued trespassing warnings, according to reports.

* A woman who lives on the 100 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard reported a person kicked and broke her basement window after an argument at 6:30 a.m. March 25.

The damage was estimated at $50.

* A resident of the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue told police someone stole checks from a vehicle between midnight at 6 a.m. March 30.

* A 46-year-old Columbus man was arrested for criminal trespassing at 5:12 p.m. March 25 at a business on the 3400 block of North High Street.

* A man who previously had been banned from a business on the 2800 block of North High Street tried to enter the building at 8:31 a.m. March 29, reports said. A loss-prevention officer warned the man, and he left the property, according to reports.