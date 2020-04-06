Janice Arman, director of Loudon Post 257, American Legion’s Annual Show, announced Tuesday that this year’s show will be canceled.



"Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and the recent extension of social distancing policies through to April 30, we have decided to cancel the show, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, in the Ohio Theatre," Arman said.



Arman, and cast and crew members have been practicing for this year’s show, a Loudonville tradition for as many as 70 years, since January.



Due to the coronavirus, The Store, sponsored by the Loudonville Church Women and housed at the Loudonville Church of the Nazarene, will be closed until further notice. The plan is to reopen once students return to school and the stay-at-home order is lifted. If you have emergency used clothing needs and live in Loudonville/Perrysville School District, please contact Phyllis the store manager at 614-961-0091. At this time we will not be taking any donations. The health and well-being of our volunteers and our guests are of utmost importance to us and we appreciate the work of health and government officials in the context of these unprecedented circumstances. It is an honor for us to serve our community.



The Loudonville Church Women meeting for April 21 has been canceled. We also have canceled our May Fellowship Luncheon which was scheduled for May 2, 2020.



The Buy Me Now/Silent Auction Fundraiser sponsored by St. Peter Mission Society and previously scheduled for May 8 has been canceled at this time. More details for a new date will be posted in the future.



The Community Help Mission will be doing phone interviews only. Office is closed during this health crisis. Calls will be answered from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The Loudonville Mobile Pantry is the third Friday of each month. Food will be given away from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or until the food is gone at the Loudonville High School field house. The pantry provides a wide variety of fresh vegetables and fruits that could really help a monthly food budget. The volunteers are always willing to share some ideas on how to prepare the food people are given. The food bank is served by volunteers in the community and the Ashland County Council on Aging. For more information, call 419-281-1477.