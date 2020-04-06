WEST SALEM — Ben Nichols, a junior at Northwestern High School, doesn’t like remote learning.



It isn’t that Google Classroom or ProgressBook are difficult to to navigate — he’s used the online learning tools and turned in assignments there before.



But distractions, like his cellphone and Xbox, surround him everywhere at home, and as monotonous as the everyday pressures of school can get, he misses everything about it.



He thinks about his conversations with the school cafeteria workers, something he looked forward to almost daily. He misses his football teammates, who he hasn’t seen since March 9 after they turned in their jerseys following a loss to Norwayne High School in the district championship. He craves the structure of a classroom, where he can raise his hand and ask the teacher a question or just chat before class begins.



"Remote learning was definitely hard at first. ... Once I got a routine down, it became easier," Nichols said, adding that he wakes up between 8:45 and 9 a.m. most mornings and gets on his laptop to complete his work for the day so that he doesn’t have to worry about it in the evenings. "I’ve learned to appreciate my teachers so much, it’s unreal. They are superheroes."



Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all pre-K through grade 12 schools across the state to close for three weeks through April 3, then extended the order until at least May 1.



It’s not only teachers who had to pivot quickly to school closures and adjust lesson plans to fit distance learning. Some students are adapting easily if they’re comfortable with technology, though many such as Nichols miss their teachers and classmates, while others are struggling without the framework of traditional school. Working parents, suddenly turned default teachers and home-school supervisors, are finding it hard to juggle their many roles, especially if their kids are young and need them nearby often.



>>This story is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the The Daily Record at https://www.the-daily-record.com/subscribenow.



For Jenni Szafranski, a volunteer for Norwayne Middle School’s PTO, the learning curve that came with at-home learning threw her off in the beginning, but because her four children are in middle and high school, she said they were skilled at figuring out how to complete and turn in assignments most of the time.



"In the beginning, we were just figuring out the order of things each day. Just as teachers were figuring out their way, so were we," said Szafranski, 44, adding that she imagines the transition would be more challenging with younger children. "I’ve been in awe of what they’re asked to do on Google Classroom. Watching over their shoulders has been amazing."



Three of her children — seventh-grader Micaela Carrino, who attends Norwayne Middle School, along with ninth-grader Cecelia Carrino and 11th-grader Michael Carrino, both at Norwayne High School — have enjoyed using online tools overall, but their brother, 11th-grader Alex Szafranski, learns better with pen and paper. One of his teachers called his mother because he wasn’t turning in all of his assignments.



Szafranski, who owns The Vintage Songbird in Seville and operates most of the farmhouse decor shop’s business online, is used to being home, but it’s gotten more crowded now. She and her youngest have had to share her work laptop — "It’s a battle every day," she jokes — but two of the others have their own devices they use for homework.



Szafranski is using the stay-at-home order to slow down and make time for conversations and walks with her kids. That helps the whole house with mental health, she said.



Even though one child is finding remote learning a bit harder than the others, Szafranski said she doesn’t want to be the hovering parent. She helps where she can and keeps up with emails from teachers. One tool that’s been helpful is weekly summaries from teachers, which she signed up for on Google Classroom.



Watching her children, who are all involved with either choir or band, adjust to electives online has been interesting, she said. Because audio is involved, it’s not as simple as reading a passage and answering comprehension questions.



"For choir, they have to record themselves singing and submit it online. They are all feeling very awkward about it," she said, laughing.



Becky Arnette, a parent at Northwestern Local Schools, feels more stressed about keeping up with remote learning because she and her husband, Brett, are both essential workers and feel guilty that they can’t be involved with their children and their school work during the day.



She works as the clinical director at Compassionate Care Hospice in Fairlawn, and her hours have increased due to the coronavirus. Her husband is sometimes gone for 11 hours each day at StoneCraft Industries in Holmesville.



"We haven’t been finishing with school work and dinner until about 9 to 10 p.m. every night," she said. "Some mornings, my husband has to get the kids up at 5:30, depending on which family member is watching them that day, which is a whole other issue. ... We are tired. We [the coronavirus in Ohio] haven’t even peaked yet, and I don’t know if we will stay afloat when that happens."



Arnette, 37, said she’s familiar with Microsoft Office programs, but Google Classroom and Google Docs would be difficult to understand if they didn’t have their college daughter, Alexis, home to help.



She said her boys prefer listening to teachers read aloud to them online and doing assignments on Google Classroom over physical worksheets. Arnette doesn’t want them to fall behind in their learning, and she’s glad they have required assignments, even if they are staying up late to complete them, because she knows not every district is pressing as much remote learning.



"Our second-grader loves that the kids get asked a question on Google Classroom and he can respond and talk with his teacher and classmates," she said.



Arnette thinks her sons’ workload would be manageable for parents who are currently at home, or even parents who work 30 to 40 hours a week depending on their commitment to completing the work. But it’s demanding for parents with multiple children and jobs like hers because of the pressure on the health care field now.



She’s thankful that she still has her job and her family won’t endure as many financial struggles as others, but Arnette misses the days when she was just "Mom" at home. She has to be a clinical director working more than usual and a teacher now, too.



"There is not enough time in the day to give 100% to my job and give 100% to my family," she said. "Right now, I feel like I’m failing our children. Their schoolwork is done and they’re doing well, but that’s all I’m giving them. To go on as just teaching them ... for another month or longer saddens me because I also want to be their mother.



"My hope is that they don’t remember this time as I will."



— Reporter Valerie Royzman can be reached at 330-287-1638, vroyzman@the-daily-record.com or on Twitter @valerieroyzman.