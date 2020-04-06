Five department heads in Portage County’s government have applied to be the county’s first administrator.



Janet Kovick, director of human resources for the county, recently told Portage County commissioners that the department heads submitted letters of interest seeking the part-time position, which would be in addition to their existing duties. Commissioners agreed to interview all five in an executive session set for Tuesday.



The applicants include Gene Roberts, director of water resources; Todd Bragg, director of budget and financial management; Bill Steiner, director of solid waste; Randy Roberts, building director; and JoAnn Townend, director of internal services.



The job posting for the position states that the additional duties pay a salary of $20,000 to $30,000, and are "negotiable based on duties and experience." The position was only open to heads of departments commissioners oversee.



The administrator would supervise activities in the divisions that commissioners oversee, a group that excludes elected officials, and recommend measures for commissioners to adopt. The administrator also would keep commissioners advised of the county’s financial conditions, preparing and submitting budgets, and execute contracts on the board’s behalf, within previously set limits.



Portage County Commissioner Kathleen Clyde said commissioners decided to make the position a "supplemental, add-on position" and to hire from within the county’s existing leadership.



Clyde said the administrator is expected to save the county by finding efficiencies, something other counties have noticed when they hired an administrator.



"We are one of the largest counties in Ohio not to have an administrator," she said. Officials in other counties, she said, were surprised that Portage County had not made the hire.



Commissioners expect to make the hire later in April.