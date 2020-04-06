Gahanna police have received multiple calls about people congregating instead of practicing social distancing because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A group of people were playing basketball at High Point Elementary School, 700 Venetian Way, according to a report received at 5:50 p.m. March 29. The teens complied with a warning to leave, reports said.

About 40 youngsters were reported on the play equipment at Sunpoint Park, 670 McCutcheon Road, according to a report received at 4:43 p.m. March 26. An officer reported no one was on the playground, which was taped off.

Some people were playing basketball but maintaining distance, according to reports.

People were reported for playing basketball at Hannah Farms Park, 6547 Clark State Road, and not maintaining distance, according to a complaint received at 3:42 p.m. March 25. An officer found people were playing on the court. The group stopped playing and asked about smaller groups, which still were going to play, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A battery was stolen from an Agler Road business, according to a report received at 7:14 p.m. March 31.

* A trailer was broken into overnight at a facility on the first block of Price Road, according to a report received at 5:09 p.m. March 31.

* A customer was yelling and upset because his coffee cup lid was touched at a business on West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 10:46 a.m. March 30. The customer and employee swore at each other and the customer was told to stay home if he's so scared, reports said.

* Multiple individuals were gathered at a business on Cherry Bottom Road, according to a complaint received at 6:25 p.m. March 28.

Police found business as usual with a minimum number of customers in the waiting area and one customer at a time at the register, reports said. The seating area and bar were closed.

* A suspicious vehicle was reported on Meadow Green Circle at 1:50 a.m. March 28. The driver was sleeping in the car "to escape the children for a few," reports said.

* A generator was reported stolen from outside a food truck at a Cross Pointe Road business, according to a report received at 8:48 a.m. March 27.