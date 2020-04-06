A 54-year-old Columbus man was arrested on an aggravated-robbery charge at 12:45 a.m. March 26 at a gas station on the 1000 block of South High Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The man is accused of using a screwdriver to threaten an employee while stealing a 12-pack of beer valued at $17.19, reports said.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* At 1:38 a.m. March 26, someone pried open the back door of a restaurant on the 100 block of East Beck Street and stole $96 worth of wine.

* At 11:20 p.m. March 30, someone broke a front window of a business on the 600 block of South High Street and stole $100 worth of cigarettes.

* A motor vehicle was reported stolen between 3:30 p.m. March 27 and 1:30 p.m. March 28 on the 300 block of Siebert Street.

According to reports, the vehicle had been towed to west Columbus, where it was stripped of its catalytic converter.

The vehicle eventually was impounded by police at the owner's request, reports said.

* A motor vehicle allegedly was stolen from a car-rental lot between 5 p.m. March 29 and 9 a.m. March 30 on the 1200 block of Parsons Avenue.

* A flatbed truck was stolen between 7 p.m. March 30 and 8:54 a.m. March 31 on the 1300 block of Bruck Street.

* A 64-year-old man was arrested for public indecency and exposure after he dropped his pants and defecated on a street lamp at 10:18 a.m. March 27 on the first block of West Hoster Street.