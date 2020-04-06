Grove City police said an employee of a company completing a construction project on the 4900 block of Hoover Road reported March 27 that a pair of drywall stilts valued at $800 were stolen. The theft occurred between 11:37 p.m. March 26 and 8 a.m. March 27, reports stated.

In other recent Grove City reports:

* A resident on the 4200 block of Broadway called police after returning home March 29 and finding the door to her apartment had been forced open. Officers arrived and searched the residence with the victim. She said a safe containing $1,800 in cash was missing, according to reports. The burglary occurred between 8:40 a.m. March 26 and 4:20 a.m. March 29.

* A resident on the 3400 block of Addison Place reported March 28 that a gold ring valued at $7,000 and a $400 gift card were stolen from the residence between midnight March 27 and 12:04 p.m. March 28.

* A resident on the 2200 block of Presley Drive reported March 29 a cellphone valued at $600 was stolen overnight from her husband's pickup truck. She said another vehicle parked at their residence was entered, but nothing was stolen from it.

* A police officer responded March 20 to a business on the 3500 block of Broadway on a report of a stolen car. A man told police a car belonging to his girlfriend was stolen while he was inside the store, according to reports. He said he parked the car in front of the building at 7:18 a.m. and left it running. The car is valued at $20,000, reports stated.

* A woman reported March 12 that her mother's residence on the 3800 block of Carlotta Street had been burglarized between 7:20 p.m. March 9 and 7:20 p.m. March 12, according to reports. The daughter said a television, several pieces of jewelry and several pairs of shoes were stolen. Total loss was $6,950, reports stated. It also appeared someone had slept in her mother's bed.

* An Ashland woman reported March 11 that her purse containing a $750 check and a company laptop computer was stolen overnight from her car while it was parked on the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive. The woman said she believes she left the car unlocked since the car sustained no damage in the theft, according to reports.

* The owner of an unoccupied residence on the 4100 block of First Street and a contractor who is working on a renovation reported March 12 that several tools had been stolen. The theft occurred between 4 p.m. March 11 and 5:45 a.m. March 12, resulting in a loss of $620, reports stated.

* A resident on the 4000 block of Marsol Avenue called police at 10:10 p.m. March 13 to report she had heard two gunshots outside near her house.

* A supervisor of a work crew at a residential development on the 4900 block of Hoover Road reported March 14 that several tools were stolen overnight from a construction building at the site. Total loss was $2,509, reports stated.

* A Lancaster man told police that $1,880 in cash and toiletries were stolen March 15 from his room at a hotel on the 1900 block of Stringtown Road. The man said he and a woman were staying overnight in the room. When he woke up at 7:30 a.m., he discovered his money, toiletries and the woman were gone. A car belonging to a friend of his also was missing, reports stated.

* Officers responded at 12:05 a.m. March 16 to a residence on the 2900 block of Parlin Drive on a report of a car theft. A woman told police she had been sleeping when her boyfriend woke her up and told her he had just seen her car backing out of the parking lot and being driven away. She said her boyfriend did not have a description of the driver or how many people were in the car. The vehicle is valued at $12,000, reports stated.

* A resident on the 4100 block of Demorest Road reported March 17 that someone broke the windshield on her truck, causing $500 in damage.