Hilliard Division of Police officers responded to a pair of shoplifting incidents at local retail stores during the last week of March.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for theft, a misdemeanor, after he attempted to steal a bag of dog food worth $79 at 12:35 p.m. March 20 from a store on the 4100 block of Cemetery Road, according to police.

A 20-year-old man also was arrested for theft after he attempted to steal groceries worth $266 at 5:30 p.m. March 22 from a store on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road, according to police.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A woman told police March 24 that a check worth $428 was stolen between 12:40 and 1:40 p.m. March 5 from the 4600 block of Ava Point.

* A man told police March 25 that prescription medication worth $5 was stolen between 7 p.m. March 14 and 11 p.m. March 24 from the 4600 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A woman told police March 25 that a bathing suit worth $115 was stolen between 12:35 and 4:35 p.m. March 20 from a residence on the 5600 block of Jennybrook Lane.