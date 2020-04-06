The third Chittenden Hotel opened March 16, 1895.

Henry Chittenden, a wealthy lawyer and real-estate magnate, opened the first at the corner of Spring and High streets in 1889.

A year later, it was destroyed by fire.

The second Chittenden Hotel, designed by George Bellows Sr., opened Nov. 25, 1892, and also was destroyed by fire the following year. Chittenden again rebuilt, but this time, he used fireproof materials.

Designed by Yost and Packard, the hotel had more than 300 guest rooms and stood for more than 75 years.

After being purchased by Nationwide Insurance, the hotel closed March 15, 1972, and was demolished in February 1973.