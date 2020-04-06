A handful of thefts from vehicles were reported March 26 at the same location on Smith's Mill Road, one day after three other incidents were reported nearby, according to New Albany Police Department reports.

Five thefts were believed to have occurred at a business on the 7700 block of Smith's Mill Road, all from vehicles that were parked and unoccupied, according to police reports.

Two of the vehicles departed before officers arrived to take reports.

Tools, cigarettes and $5 in change were reported stolen, according to the reports.

Multiple theft reports from March 25 also were on Smith's Mill Road.

They included a motor vehicle reported stolen at 12:33 p.m. on the 9200 block of Smith's Mill Road, a motor vehicle reported stolen at 2:20 p.m. on the 8800 block of Smith's Mill Road and a wallet reported stolen at 4:14 p.m. from the 7700 block of Smith's Mill Road.

The March 25 thefts are believed to be related, police clerk Lauren Johnson said. As of April 3, the vehicles had not been recovered, according to Johnson.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 25-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 2:13 a.m. March 28 at Fodor Road and Swickard Woods Boulevard. He also was cited for obedience to traffic-control devices after failing to stop at a four-way stop at the same intersection.

* A 28-year-old New Albany man was cited for illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after a traffic stop at 1:56 a.m. March 27 at Johnstown Road and Yantis Drive. After the officer tried to stop him, the man drove about 225 yards before pulling over, according to the report.

* A 45-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 3:28 p.m. March 26 at state Route 161 westbound and Kitzmiller Road.

* A laptop computer and personal items were reported stolen at 7:48 a.m. March 26 from a vehicle parked on the 5000 block of Forest Drive.

* A key fob, paperwork and a digital camera were reported stolen at 8:11 a.m. March 26 from a vehicle parked on the 5200 block of Forest Drive.