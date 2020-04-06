As of April 1, the swim season at Pickerington Community Pool was slated to follow its traditional schedule, opening on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

This year, that is May 23, and although city officials wait out the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, they are lining up staff members to work at the pool.

Most of the 37 seasonal positions had been filled for the 2020 season as of April 1, according to Pickerington human-resources director Stephanie Albanese.

However, city officials said they still wanted to add seven lifeguards. That would bring the pool's total roster to 20.

She also said applications are being accepted for all of the city's seasonal positions. They include lifeguards and front-desk workers, whose salaries range from $8.70 to $11 per hour, and a recreation assistant, who is paid $10.50 to $13 per hour.

"We start our seasonal-hiring process in December," Albanese said. "Thankfully, we have gotten through most of the seasonal hiring.

"We still do have seven lifeguard positions available."

Albanese said seasonal employees typically work 30 hours a week or less, but some could work 40 hours a week "from time to time."

Job applications may be completed at ci.pickerington.oh.us/departments/human-resources/job-opportunities.

Ohioans are under a stay-at-home order because of the pandemic, and city officials are considering conducting interviews via telephone or video conferences.

"Anything, at this point, to avoid a handshake," Albanese said.

Pickerington parks and recreation director Becca Medinger said all Pickerington Community Pool lifeguards must be certified by the American Red Cross.

"Classes are listed on the American Red Cross website, redcross.org/take-a-class/lifeguarding," she said. "Fees may vary slightly depending on who is hosting the class.

"They will have to go through the whole lifeguarding course, which includes lifeguarding, first aid and CPR/AED training.

"There is coursework and in-water portions that need to be completed in order to be certified."

Medinger said lifeguards are vital to the pool's operation and having the pool fully staffed in all seasonal positions ensures patrons can take full advantage of programming.

"Having vacancies is not ideal, as we have a full schedule and need to keep everyone fresh and well rested and ready to keep our pool patrons safe," she said.

"If we do not have a full staff, then we may not be able to offer all the great things at the pool like swim lessons, private swim lessons, pool parties and more."

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate